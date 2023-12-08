Professor Kodandaram likely to be appointed as Chief Advisor to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Professor Kodandaram occupies a unique position in the Telangana movement. As the leader of the movement, he led the Telangana Sadhana struggle. The movement was taken to star level with the general strike. On the other hand, it is known that CMRevanth Reddy had said earlier that Kodandaram's experiences and ideas will be used.

Revanth says he will take his advice. As mentioned, it seems that Revanth Reddy is going to hand over the crucial responsibility to Kodandaram. It is said that there is a possibility of appointing Kodandaram as the chief advisor to the government.

Even before the elections, Revanth and Kodandaram met many times. Kodandaram's party TJS has formed an alliance with the Congress. However, as Kodandaram said that he will not contest in this election. Congress tickets were not allotted to TJS.

Now it is reported that he will be given the post of Chief Advisor. Revanth feels that if Kodandaram is by his side, his advice and suggestions will help him succeed as CM.