Progress Report on New High Court Construction in Hyderabad

The Special Chief Secretary T, R&B Dept., along with CE/Bldgs., CE/Electrical., and R&B field Engineers, M/s DEC Infrastructure Projects (I) Pvt Ltd, Contractor and Consultants has inspected CONSTRUCTION OF NEW HIGH COURT at Rajendranagar, Hyderabad site on 17-12-2025 and reviewed the progress of work and fixed the time lines of the Project.

Name of Work : Construction of New High Court Buildings Complex at Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. Administrative Sanction : GO Rt. No. 827, Dt: 07-12-2024 of Telangana Law (LA, LA&J-HOME-COURTS.A1) Department for Rs. 2583.00 Crores (Rs. 1980.00 Crores for Civil, Electrical & MEP Works & Rs. 603.00 Crores for Furniture and Operative Equipment Works.) Total Built-Up Area : 36.52 Lakh Sft Consultant : M/s Team One India Pvt. Ltd Consultancy Agreement No : CE(Buildings) No.05/2024-25, Dated: 16.11.2024 Name of Agency : M/s D.E.C Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited. Main Agreement No : SE(HQC)NO.5/2025-26 DT.13/06/2025 [email protected]% excess over ECV of Rs. 1443.73 Cr :: 2 :: The Special Chief Secretary has inspected the CONSTRUCTION OF NEW HIGH COURT at Rajendranagar, Hyderabad site on 17-12-2025 and reviewed the progress with CE/Bldgs., CE/Electrical., R&B field Engineers, M/s DEC Infrastructure Projects (I) Pvt Ltd, Contractor and Consultants M/s Team One India Pvt. Ltd. The Consultants to submit the schedule of drawings well in advance so that the contractor can plan accordingly in mobilizing men material and machinery, to curtail the time and cost implications. The CE Buildings, Consultant and Contractor to prepare the program for the completion of work and directed the Department officials to review frequently with respect to program submitted by Consultant and Contractor. Contractor to accelerate the works to complete the works as per the agreement schedule mile stones. The Consultants to prepare modified plans in accordance with judicial authorities and take approvals without any delay. CE, Buildings to expedite all clearances for Zone 2 with all Forest clearances. CE Buildings and Consultant to work together to make up delays in certain components due to changes in design.



