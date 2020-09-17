Promote final year PG medicos who failed with thin margin: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender spoke over phone with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging him to promote PG medicos who failed to clear final year exams with a thin margin. He told the Union Minister that final year medicos were involved in Covid duties and also their regular academic schedule was affected due to pandemic. Eatala urged his Central counterpart to consider this as a special case and promote the final year medicos. Eatala also spoke to MCI Secretary Dr Vats also on this issue.



Earlier in the Assembly, Eatala stated that Telangana was ranked second in the country in providing newborn care services, according to an assessment conducted by the Government of India in 2018.

Also the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) of Telangana is 19 which is less than the national average of 22. He further stated that 29 SNCUs (Special Newborn Care Units), 46 New Born Stabilization Units (NBSUs), and 562 New Born Care Corners (NBCC) are functional in the State. In addition to the existing 29 SNCUs another 11 SNCUs and 2 Mother-New Born Care Units (MNCUs) are sanctioned and work is in progress to make these units functional, he added.