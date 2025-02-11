Live
Promoting Social Inclusion: Woman granted Rs 2.5L under SC inter-caste marriage scheme
Gadwal: District Collector BM Santosh granted the Scheduled Caste Inter-Caste Marriage incentive under the su-pervision of the SC Welfare Department here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector urged people to make full use of government welfare schemes.
He announced that Lakshmi (wife of Surya Pra-kash) from Gadwal town, who entered into an inter-caste marriage under the Scheduled Caste category, was awarded an incentive of Rs 2,50,000 through the government scheme. He further stated that this amount has been granted in the form of a fixed deposit bond to the couple through the Scheduled Castes Development Department.
