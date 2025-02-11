  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Promoting Social Inclusion: Woman granted Rs 2.5L under SC inter-caste marriage scheme

Promoting Social Inclusion: Woman granted Rs 2.5L under SC inter-caste marriage scheme
x
Highlights

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santosh granted the Scheduled Caste Inter-Caste Marriage incentive under the su-pervision of the SC Welfare Department...

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santosh granted the Scheduled Caste Inter-Caste Marriage incentive under the su-pervision of the SC Welfare Department here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector urged people to make full use of government welfare schemes.

He announced that Lakshmi (wife of Surya Pra-kash) from Gadwal town, who entered into an inter-caste marriage under the Scheduled Caste category, was awarded an incentive of Rs 2,50,000 through the government scheme. He further stated that this amount has been granted in the form of a fixed deposit bond to the couple through the Scheduled Castes Development Department.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick