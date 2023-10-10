Protest during Amit Shah's Adilabad visit over closure of CCI unit

Adilabad (Telangana): Protesting the closure of Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit in Adilabad, some people tried to stage black flag demonstration during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the town.

A group of protesters, said to be supporters of Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), tried to block Shah's convoy.

They were carrying black flags, black balloons and placards.

Shah was in the town to address a public meeting to kick-start the BJP's campaign for next month's assembly elections.

Demanding re-opening of the CCI units, the protesters were seen running to stop the convoy but were prevented by the police.

The state government has been requesting the Centre to revive the sick unit while the CCI has initiated the process to auction its assets.

The state government made several requests to the Centre in the past for revival of the unit, which was shut in 2008.

Telangana Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao recently appealed to Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the Central government to review and take a positive decision to revive the unit.

He had assured the Centre that the state government will extend all support and provide needed fiscal incentives to ensure thousands of youth from Adilabad are gainfully employed.

His appeal had come amid reports that the Centre was auctioning CII machinery as scrap. The Centre also called for tenders for valuation of CCI land and buildings.