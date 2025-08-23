Live
Protest held over genocide and deliberate starvation deaths in Gaza
Hyderabad: Hundreds of citizens gathered at Charminar on Friday in a mass demonstration of solidarity with the people of Gaza. The protest denounced the ongoing genocide, systematic violence, and deliberate starvation of Palestinians under Israel’s military assault.
Participants carried placards and raised slogans calling for an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian aid, and accountability for war crimes. It was organized by the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of Telangana.
Addressing the protest gathering, Mohd Faraz Ahmed, State President of SIO Telangana, criticized the silence and hypocrisy of world powers and so-called human rights advocates. He highlighted the global complicity in Israel’s actions, particularly the role of the United States, and urged the Government of India must take a clear and principled stand on the Palestine issue, consistent with its historic support for an independent Palestinian state, and urged all countries, including India, to immediately halt the export of arms and military support to Israel.
“World leaders must ensure the urgent and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestine, and Indian citizens should actively contribute by raising awareness, boycotting Israel-linked products, and supporting the Palestinian cause through every possible means,” said Faraz.
He said “The world cannot remain silent while Gaza is subjected to starvation and mass killings. It is our moral duty to respond through protest, boycott, and prayer.”
The protest concluded with an appeal to continue peaceful advocacy and to remember Palestinians in prayers. SIO Telangana reaffirmed its resolve to sustain pressure until justice and accountability are achieved.