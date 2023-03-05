Protest over irregularities in selection of 2 BHK beneficiaries

Tension prevailed at the RDO office in Miryalguda town when poor people from various colonies staged protest alleging injustice in the selection of 2BHK houses. The protesters from Gandhinagar, Shabunagar, Ramnagar, Tallagadda, Sitarampuram, Banguragadda, Chaitanyanagar, Edulagudem and Sundernagar colonies gathered in large numbers at the RDO office on Saturday.





The protesters claimed that irregularities were made in the selection process of beneficiaries, and applications were not thoroughly examined. They alleged that the ruling party leaders were involved in the selection of beneficiaries, and houses were allotted to the ineligible. The protesters demanded justice and transparency in the selection process. The BJP leaders expressed their solidarity with the protesters. In-charge Tehsildar, Anil Kumar promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.



