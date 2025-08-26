Protests demand employment at YTPP

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Villagers of Verlapalem in Nalgonda district staged protests on Monday demanding employment opportunities at the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant. They recalled that during the plant’s construction phase, the then government had promised that every affected family would be given jobs. However, even after nearly a decade of the plant’s operation, no official job notifications have been released.

The protestors insisted that employment should not be restricted only to land losers but should also extend to agricultural laborers and local workers whose livelihoods were dependent on the acquired lands. They pointed out that during the public opinion hearings in 2016, authorities assured that around 22,000 people would benefit through direct and indirect employment once the power plant became operational.

The villagers also recalled promises made by political leaders and government officials, including commitments to provide at least one job for every family or compensation of five lakh rupees if employment was not possible. Despite these assurances, only a handful of land-losers have been absorbed, leaving the majority of affected families still unemployed.

Protestors appealed to the government to uphold the commitments made and address the socio-economic distress of families who lost their lands and livelihoods. They highlighted that women who were once engaged in agricultural work are now struggling for survival, and urged officials to recognize their hardship by providing jobs or adequate compensation without further delay.