Provide better medical services to pregnant women: Collector RV Karnan

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan told Asha workers, ANMs and doctors to provide better medical services and health advice to pregnant women in primary health centers.

On Friday, the Collector along with Additional Collector and Trainee Collector of local bodies conducted a surprise inspection at Manakondur mandal Primary Health Centre. He said that the details of every pregnant woman should be uploaded on the website.

The Collector said that doctors should give more priority to normal births and educate pregnant women. Ashas and ANMs should check the food and health conditions of pregnant women and register details of pregnant women.

He said that necessary medical tests should be conducted for pregnant women and high-risk pregnant women should be sent to the next level hospital for better medical care depending on their health conditions. The Collector spoke to the pregnant women who came to the hospital for medical examination and enquired about their health conditions, the services provided in the hospital and the food. He told women to eat nutritious food during pregnancy so that they could give birth to healthy children.

Karnan advised that the hospital should be kept clean and better medical services have to be provided to those who come for medical help then only the hospitals would be able to earn the trust of the people.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Trainee collector Lenin Vatsal Toppo, MPDO Divyadarshan, hospital doctor Vinita, CHO Raju Naik participated in the programme.