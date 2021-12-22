Provide nutritious food to kids, Anganwadi workers told

Kamareddy: The lack of quality human resources due to malnutrition would cripple the country's development, said district Collector Jitesh V Patil while inspecting Anganwadi Centres at Kakatiyanagr and Driver's colony in Kamareddy on Tuesday.

He said that the primary duty is to shape the future of toddlers as they are considered to be social assets of the society. The Collector made a point to provide toddlers with good nutrition in their first thousand days as their physical and mental growth will develop in that period.

He urged the Anganwadi workers to take responsibility for the upbringing of children and suggested them to give extra food for four months to the children who were weak, pale, underweight and to those who were short in stature.

Jitesh V Patil directed ICDS officials to provide extra nutritious food to weak pregnant women to reduce maternal and infant mortality to zero in the district. He urged ICDS officials to increase awareness among the pregnant women to eat leafy vegetables and jaggery to avoid iron deficiency.

He later visited a primary school in Kakatiya Nagar where he inquired about the abilities of the students. The event was attended by District child, women, disabled and elderly Welfare Officer Saraswati, supervisors and Anganwadi workers.