Live
Just In
PRSI celebrates World PR Day
Hyderabad: The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Hyderabad Chapter, in collaboration with National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), celebrated World Public Relations (PR) Day with an engaging and informative event on Tuesday.
This year’s event featured Professor Joshua Dalrymple, the Dean of the School of Law at Woxsen University, as the distinguished speaker. He illustrated the practical applications of effective collaboration, demonstrating how strategic communication and legal prudence can work hand-in-hand to safeguard and enhance an organisation’s reputation.
The chairman of the PRSI Hyderabad chapter, Dr S Ramu, said that PR professionals with legal degrees have an edge over others in the fast-changing communication landscape. The only professional magazine for professionals, PR Voice's 70th edition was released to mark the occasion.