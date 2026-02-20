Public vigilance essential to ensure crime free society

Rangareddy: Following the formation of a new law-and-order Zone on the Hyderabad city outskirt, the police in Future City Commissionerate has now embarked-on making the villages a ‘crime free society’ through sensitizing the locals about observant behaviour and public safety measures.

In one such move, an awareness programme was organized by the Future City police in Gudur village under Kandukur Police Station limits on Thursday to spread a word regarding the serious nature of crime and safety precautions as part of the community policing initiative.

While overseeing the programme, the Kandukur Circle Inspector, Seetharam, urged people to cooperate with the police in the wake of suspected activities, emergency, and crime related incidents to ensure forming a crime-free-society in the area. While suggesting the people to use toll free No.112 to apprise the people in case of accidents and emergencies, the CI said, “Police will respond to any such call and will be within the reach of the people round the clock.”

The police officer cautioned people about cybercrimes that rob them of their hard earned money with just a single click on suspicious links on mobiles. “Do not fall prey to unknown callers and do not share any OTP to them under any circumstances,” he warned.

As far as home security is concerned, he said, people must take precautions when they are visiting their native places along with their families by bolting the house behind. “If you see any suspicious people in your vicinity, immediately inform the local police,” said the police officer.

Besides, women traveling alone should be vigilant about gold ornaments.

They should be extra careful when passing through deserted areas. Such precautions help prevent incidents like chain snatching.

While asserting that the CCTV cameras act as a ‘third eye’ in controlling crimes and detecting the accused, he urged people to come forward to install CCTV cameras on nearby streets and business spots voluntarily.

“Apart from Police, observant behaviour among locals too is important in maintaining law and order to establish a crime-free society,” he maintained.