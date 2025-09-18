Public welfare is core of governance: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the State government is working with the sole aim of public welfare and good governance.

Marking Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam, he unfurled the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds in Nalgonda on Wednesday and received the police guard of honour.

Addressing the gathering, he remembered that just as countless people sacrificed their lives for India’s Independence, many martyrs laid down their lives for the formation of Telangana.

He said Nalgonda district played a key role both in the Telangana movement and in the fight against the Nizam’s rule, which led to liberation on September 17.

The Minister paid tributes to Telangana martyrs and highlighted several welfare and development initiatives: renaming Koti Women’s University after Chakali Ailamma, naming the Handloom Technology Institute after Konda Laxman Bapuji, announcing a job calendar, free RTC bus travel for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme, raising Aarogyasri health coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500, launching Indiramma housing, 200 free electricity units under Grihajyothi, and large-scale farm loan waivers.

He noted that in Nalgonda alone Rs 2,044.83 crore worth of loans were waived benefiting over 2.33 lakh farmers.

He also announced that Telangana State song “Jaya Jaya He Telangana” by Andeshri has been adopted, awards named after folk singer Gaddar have been instituted, and Telangana Talli statues are being installed across government offices. Women-focused initiatives include SHG-run petrol bunks, Adarsha school committees, and international-standard residential schools.

On development, the Minister detailed progress on SLBC works, irrigation projects, bypass roads, nursing colleges, skill centers, and new institutions at Mahatma Gandhi University.

He said the state is pressing the Centre for major road projects including the Hyderabad-Vijayawada 8-lane highway and the Regional Ring Road.

District Collector Ila Tripathi, District SP Sarath Chandra Pawar ,Devarakonda MLA Nenavath Balunayak, Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, MLC Shankar Nayak, , Library Chairman Hafeez Khan, Revenue Additional Collector J. Srinivas, other officials and public representatives participated. and students participated in the celebrations, which included cultural programmes.