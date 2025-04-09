Pull out all stops for success of Miss World pageant

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Secretary Smita Sabharwal on Tuesday directed the officials of the department to hold the ensuing Miss World pageant to enhance the brand Telangana Tourism and bring glory to the hospitality of Telangana.

A review was held on Tuesday on the welcoming arrangements. The 72nd Miss World pageant is being held under the auspices of Telangana Tourism from May 7 to 31. Models from 120 countries will participate in these pageants. They would reach Hyderabad on May 6 and 7. There would be a heritage walk at Charminar and a welcome dinner at Chowmohalla Palace on the occasion of their arrival. For these arrangements, a field visit was made to the palace with tourism, GHMC, heritage and police officers.

Smita Sabharwal instructed the officials to make arrangements in accordance with the Telangana Tourism brand image for the welcome dinner. Along with 120 models, about 400 representatives, photographers and international media representatives would also participate. The officials were directed to make arrangements to highlight the tourism specialties from the beginning to the end of the event. The program should include seating arrangements for photo shoots in the palace, live music contest, Sufi music, Qawwali music performance, and 20-minute cultural programs to promote Telangana culture and traditions.

There will be a welcome dinner after the cultural programmes. Nizam’s cuisine and Telangana flavours will be on the menu. In this review, Tourism Director Hanumanthu, Director Youth Services Dr Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, Shilparamam Special Officer Kishan Rao, Setwin MD Venugopal, Tourism, Police, and GHMC officials participated.