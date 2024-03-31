Pull up socks to ensure power, water supply across State: CM

Hyderabad: As summer season has set in, and the State is reeling under acute water shortage depleting groundwater levels and drying up reservoirs, Chief Minister ARevanth Reddy asked officials to ensure supply of drinking water in all Municipalities and Municipal Corporations.

If required supply water through water tankers within 12 hours of booking by people, the CM directed.

The government made available the required power to meet the growing demand and the officials should be on high alert to avoid the complaints of power cuts in the entire state. The officials have been asked to solve the power outage problem, in case it arises, immediately. The CM appreciated the DISCOMS for supplying required electricity without power cuts in March this year when the power demand increased significantly like never before. Compared to last year, the electricity supply increased significantly in tune with the power demand.

The average power load is 9,712 MW in the state. The Peak demand of 14,000 megawatts to 15000 megawatts has been reported for the last two weeks. The electricity officials estimated that the power demand will remain the same till the second week of April this year.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to supply drinking water without any interruption, ensure crops are not dried up and the students preparing for examinations should not suffer. The officials have been asked to utilize local water resources for drinking water needs in April, May and June. The officials were also advised to use all the bore wells and wells for drinking water purposes and also make good use of all the nearby water sources.

A senior officer at the district level will be appointed as a Special Officer to oversee immediate actions to address drinking water problems.

A village-wise drinking water action plan would also be prepared and the senior officials at the state level will conduct field level visits and monitor water supply arrangements regularly. Water tanks will be made available to overcome drinking water shortage in all Municipalities and Municipal Corporations.