Punjab CM visits Kondapochamma Sagar, officials brief over project

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann who is visiting Siddipet district inspected Kondapochamma Sagar in Gajwel Constituency. The officials explained the details of the project to the CM. They said that Kondapochamma Sagar is located at a height of 618 meters from Kaleswaram and the government has built this reservoir with a capacity of 15 TMC.



The officials further explained that it will provide irrigation to 2,85,280 acres. Later, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann will visit Kondapochamma Sagar Pump House and Mallanna Sagar Project in Thoguta.

After learning about the development of irrigation projects in the state, the Punjab chief minister is inspecting Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Gajvel Pandavula pond and Narsannapet check dams which are part of the Kaleshwaram project. He will later return to Hyderabad.