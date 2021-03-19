Puvvada Ajay Kumar thanks CM KCR for allocating Rs 150 crore for Khammam town in budget

Khammam: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao will visit Khammam and Sathupalli towns on March 27 and will participate in several programmes, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar informed.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Ajay Kumar said KTR will inaugurate a bus stand constructed with all latest facilities and lay foundation stone for second IT hub to be constructed with Rs 33 crore in Khammam town. KTR will also lay foundation for a new Municipal building in Sathupally town on the same day.

'All inaugurations and foundation laying programmes were planned earlier but were postponed as MLC election code was in force. Arrangements are being made to welcome KTR in a big way.'

Putting a stop to the comments about old bus stand utilisation, Minister Puvvada clarified that Kalyana Mandapam would be constructed in the place of old bus stand, which will be given to poor and middleclass people at lowest price from RTC.

Commenting on speculations about YS Sharmila's meeting in Khammam on April 9, the Minister asserted that the Khammam people, who have seen many kingdoms, are still supporting the TRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao only. Khammam people are very intelligent, and they would not fall in anybody's trap, he said confidently.

Speaking about the new budget, Puvvada thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allocating Rs 150 crore for Khammam town development and Rs 33 crore for the construction of IT hub in Khammam town in the new budget. He said the new budget has proved the commitment of the State government as it allocated more funds to agriculture, irrigation, education and welfare.

MLC B Lakshminarayana, ZP Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, SUDA Chairman B Vijaya Kumar, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, TRS office in-charge RJC Krishna and others participated.