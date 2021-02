Puvvada launches party membership drive in Khammam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday launched party membership programme at the party office here and gave memberships to party leaders.

Party State general secretary N Naresh Reddy, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, MLA Ramulu Naik, Mayor Dr Papalal, Seeds Development Chairman K Koteswara Rao, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Deputy Mayor B Murali, town party president K Murali and party members participated in the programme.