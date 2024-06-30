Pvt hospitals get notices for violating norms

Mahabubnagar : During an inspection by the District Health and Medical Officials in Mahabubnagar district on Saturday, the authorities have issued show cause notices to three hospitals for failing to abide by the rules and regulations of the government.

A team of officials from the district health department led by DM&HO Dr Krishna, conducted a series of inspections across the district. The officials while inspecting the private hospitals took into considerations some of key factors, such as registration of hospitals, display of service price lists by the Hospitals both in Telugu and English and Availability and maintenance of firefighting equipment in the hospital.

“As per the directions of the Health Minister Rajanarasimha, we have taken up inspections of private hospitals in the district. As part of our inspections we have identified three hospitals which have been observed to be grossly violating the stipulated rules and regulations of the health department. All these hospitals have been served notices for failing to display their service price lists,” said Dr Krishna, DMHO Mahabubnagar.

According to the DMHO report, at present there are 416 clinics, hospitals, labs, dental, physiotherapy, and scanning centers operating in the district under the Clinical Establishment Act. As per the Act, the private hospitals and healthcare service providers must display the price lists to inform the public that similar services are available free of charge at government facilities.

During their inspections, over the past two months, 40 notices have been issued to various hospitals in the district who have been found to be doing increasingly caesarean section operations. In all these hospitals there is no proper display of price lists.

Many of the hospitals have been found to appoint untrained staff. It has also come to light that some of the Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) have been falsely designated themselves as doctors against their name plates and misleading the public. As many as five RMPs clinics that have been openly violating the government norms have been shut down by the authorities.