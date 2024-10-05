Pvt schools balk at govt order, hold classes on fest holidays

Hyderabad: Despite the State government announcing Dasara holidays for all schools until October 14, private schools have violated the regulations by continuing to hold regular classes, particularly for higher grades.

Private school teachers highlighted that this issue occurs every year. Despite the government declaring holidays, private schools continue to hold classes under the guise of extra or special sessions, with some even conducting online classes. This is happening because the Education Department does not take any action; just issuing a circular is not enough; the department should conduct a sudden inspection and take stern action.

Nagaraju, a private school teacher, said, "During the summer vacation, we private teachers missed our break, and now, once again, we're going to miss the Dasara holidays due to extra classes for grades 8, 9, and 10. They are forcing both students and teachers to attend, claiming that student attendance will be recorded."

"We barely get ten days of Dasara holidays, but just like last year, despite the State government declaring holidays, our school is still conducting physical classes. A ten-day timetable has been set, exactly like regular school days. Many representation letters have been submitted to the concerned officials, as holding classes during vacation is unfair to teachers, and students, as they are in a festive mood. It's not right to pressure them during this time. Private schools consistently disobey the rules set by the education department, and it's time for the department to take stern action," said Sri Laxmi, another private school teacher.

Shabbir Ali, president, Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPTF), said, "It is unfair to force private school teachers and higher-class students to work all 365 days. Issuing circulars alone is not enough; strict action needs to be taken. This also impacts students' mental health, as they deserve a break from their studies. However, private school management fails to understand this, focusing only on the completion of the syllabus."