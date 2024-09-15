Rachakonda Commissioner Inspects Balapur Ganesh Immersion Route, Urges Peaceful Celebrations

On the occasion of Ganesh celebrations being celebrated across the State, Rachakonda Commissioner Shri Sudhir Babu IPS along with DGP Sri Jitender IPS, Hyderabad CP CV Anand IPS, Anudeep IAS, Amrapali IAS, Additional Commissioners of Hyderabad and DCsP Sneha Mehra South Zone, Kantilal Patil South East Zone, and Sunita Reddy Maheshwaram Zone visited Balapur Ganesh.

Later, they inspected the road route from Balapur via Chandrayanagutta towards Tank Bund for Ganesh immersion. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the police department is working hard to ensure that the installation and immersion of Ganesh idols is done as per the plan and without any mistakes anywhere, and the organizers of the committees and the devotees should also cooperate.





He said that the roads on the way to Balapur Ganesh immersion are being adequately repaired and to ensure that there are no disturbances during the Ganesh Shobhayatra, a strong police presence and surveillance of CCTV cameras are being set up.





He said that the devotees want to celebrate Ganesh celebrations, which is one of the biggest festivals in the state, peacefully and grandly. Several other IPS officers and Mayor Chigirintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy, Corporators Ganesh Utsav Committee members and others participated in the programm.

