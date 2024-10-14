Rachakonda Commissioner Pledges Support to Padmasri Awardee Mogulaiah

In a recent incident that has drawn attention, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mr. Sudhir Babu IPS, has pledged his support to Padmasri awardee Shri Darshanam Mogulaiah following the vandalism of a wall surrounding the land granted to him by the Telangana Government.

On October 11, 2024, Mogulaiah discovered that unknown assailants had demolished a section of the free cast wall on the north side of his 600-square-yard plot located in Bhag Hayat Nagar, Ranga Reddy District. This land, a symbol of Mogulaiah’s contributions to society, has become a target for vandalism, causing significant distress to the community figure.

Upon noticing the damage, Mogulaiah promptly filed a complaint at the Hayat Nagar Police Station. The local police took immediate action, registering a case and launching an investigation into the incident.

In a show of solidarity, Commissioner Sudhir Babu met with Mogulaiah at the Rachakonda camp office in LB Nagar. During their discussion, the Commissioner expressed his commitment to land conservation and assured Mogulaiah that he would take full responsibility for the situation. He also promised to provide the necessary support for reconstructing the demolished wall and emphasized that the police would intensify their investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.



Traffic Additional DCP Manohar, Hayat Nagar CI Nagaraju, and other officials participated in the meeting, reaffirming their commitment to community safety and support for esteemed citizens like Mogulaiah.

The Rachakonda Commissioner’s proactive approach in addressing this issue has been well received by the public, reinforcing the importance of safeguarding the rights and properties of all citizens. Community leaders and residents hope for swift justice and the restoration of Mogulaiah's property to ensure that such acts of vandalism do not occur again in the future.