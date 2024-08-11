Rachakonda Commissioner Sudhir Babu Reviews Ibrahimpatnam Police Station Operations

Rachakonda Commissioner Sudhir Babu IPS visited the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station today to assess the performance of its officers and staff. This visit, part of a broader review across various police stations in the Rachakonda Commissionerate, focused on evaluating the services provided to the public and maintaining law and order.

Delete Edit

During the inspection, Commissioner Babu examined the station's surroundings, reviewed records, and assessed the efficiency of departments including reception, patrolling, and CCTV maintenance.



He emphasized the need for heightened vigilance in problem areas and stressed the importance of prioritizing women's safety to ensure peace and security within the community.