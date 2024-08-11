Live
- Telangana's Seetharama Lift Irrigation project to be inaugurated on Aug 15
- ‘We will remain in our land': Protesting Hindus in Bangladesh seek secure environment
- Himachal produces 21,022 metric tonnes of fish
- Paris Olympics: USA pip China to claim top spot; India finishes 71st
- Will not resume work till demands are not fulfilled: Bengal doctors' association
- SEBI chief, husband issue detailed rebuttal to Hindenburg's 'malicious' allegations
- Sebastian Coe weighs bid for IOC president as Bach steps down
- Paris Olympics: Eiffel Tower evacuated as man climbs Paris landmark ahead of closing ceremony: Reports
- Chelsea sign Pedro Neto for seven-year contract
- J&K govt to strengthen village defence committees & provide modern weapons
Just In
Rachakonda Commissioner Sudhir Babu Reviews Ibrahimpatnam Police Station Operations
Highlights
Rachakonda Commissioner Sudhir Babu IPS visited the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station today to assess the performance of its officers and staff. This...
Rachakonda Commissioner Sudhir Babu IPS visited the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station today to assess the performance of its officers and staff. This visit, part of a broader review across various police stations in the Rachakonda Commissionerate, focused on evaluating the services provided to the public and maintaining law and order.
During the inspection, Commissioner Babu examined the station's surroundings, reviewed records, and assessed the efficiency of departments including reception, patrolling, and CCTV maintenance.
He emphasized the need for heightened vigilance in problem areas and stressed the importance of prioritizing women's safety to ensure peace and security within the community.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS