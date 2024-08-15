Rachakonda cops arrest eight for rowdy-sheeter’s murder

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have arrested eight persons who were involved in the murder of a rowdy-sheeter at Balapur on August 9.



According to the police, the prime accused, Mohammed Hameed, is absconding and hiding in Dubai. He had offered a'supari’ for the murder of rowdy-sheeter Khaja Riyazuddin to the other accused, who arranged a country-made firearm and lethal weapons for the murder. On August 9, the gang members rammed the motorcycle of Riyazuddin; when he fell on the road, they attacked him. One assailant shot him dead with a country-made firearm, said G Sudheer Babu, Rachakonda Police Commissioner. The arrested persons are: Mohammed Saleem, Mohammad Sultan, Mohammed Ghouse, Mohammed Ismail, Ahmed alias Badshah, Syed Inayatullah, Taufeeq Khan, and Shaik Hussain; two accused, Fazil and Faraz, are absconding.

The Rachakonda police said there were land disputes between Riyazuddin and Hameed; both filed cases at Meerpet police station. Hameed also faced a threat to his life from Riyazuddin, and planned and got the murder executed after striking a deal for Rs 13 lakh.