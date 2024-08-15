Live
- State govt mulls sports university
- 1-trillion dollar economy in 10 yrs
- Today is Independence day: A celebration of freedom
- Whole village remains teetotaler for 4 decades
- 'We should have got gold in Paris': Tokyo bronze holds more significance says Sreejesh
- Chinna Ramudu takes charge as JC
- Doc kept under ‘digital house arrest’, duped of Rs 2.80 cr
- Surge in viral diseases in Mahbubnagar dist
- Muslims urge peace amid Bangla turmoil
- Pocket money to prosperity: The importance of early financial habits
Rachakonda cops arrest eight for rowdy-sheeter’s murder
The Rachakonda police have arrested eight persons who were involved in the murder of a rowdy-sheeter at Balapur on August 9.
According to the police, the prime accused, Mohammed Hameed, is absconding and hiding in Dubai. He had offered a'supari’ for the murder of rowdy-sheeter Khaja Riyazuddin to the other accused, who arranged a country-made firearm and lethal weapons for the murder. On August 9, the gang members rammed the motorcycle of Riyazuddin; when he fell on the road, they attacked him. One assailant shot him dead with a country-made firearm, said G Sudheer Babu, Rachakonda Police Commissioner. The arrested persons are: Mohammed Saleem, Mohammad Sultan, Mohammed Ghouse, Mohammed Ismail, Ahmed alias Badshah, Syed Inayatullah, Taufeeq Khan, and Shaik Hussain; two accused, Fazil and Faraz, are absconding.
The Rachakonda police said there were land disputes between Riyazuddin and Hameed; both filed cases at Meerpet police station. Hameed also faced a threat to his life from Riyazuddin, and planned and got the murder executed after striking a deal for Rs 13 lakh.