Rachakonda CP inaugurates AV, command control vans

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat inaugurated an audio-visual (AV) van, command control van, and gym at CAR headquarters in Amberpet here on Friday.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner said that in pursuance to the vision of woman safety and road safety of Telangana Police for 2020 and to create awareness among public, they refurbished an old vehicle into an AV van with a cost of nearly Rs 15 lakh.

The AV van has a LED screen on which awareness videos can be shown and an audio system which would be used to address the public.

The van will move across the Commissionerate, parked at junctions and public places, spreading awareness and used by special wings during their programmes.

Similarly, a command control van was also inaugurated with facility to install repeaters, VHF sets and a surveillance camera with screen.

The van was a significant addition in improving communication and surveillance capabilities during bandobusts with mobility factor.

The Commissioner further inaugurated a gym facility for the AR personnel with latest equipment at a cost of nearly Rs 15 lakh.