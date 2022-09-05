Rachakonda CP inspects Ganesh immersion ponds at Saroornagar

Hyderabad: Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner visited Saroornagar Lake and inspected the immersion of Ganesh idols on Sunday evening. During the visit, he directed the staff to make all required arrangements and ensure security measures at the place.

Interacting with presspersons, he said the police are extending all support to the devotees and asked them to cooperate with the police. He appealed to the devotees to visit the lakes and ponds which are notified by the GHMC and police for immersion of the idols.

He said the police are working round the clock to help with the idols immersion process and coordinating with the local authorities. The Commissioner later visited the Jalpally Lake, Mantrala Cheruvu and Nalla Cheruvu.