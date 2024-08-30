Rachakonda CP Issues Guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

In a bid to ensure a safe and orderly celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Rachakonda Commissionerate has issued a set of guidelines for the installation and public procession of Ganesh idols.

According to the new directives, the instructions do not apply to Ganesh idols that are installed in private residences, provided they are not accessible to the public or in public view. This measure aims to streamline the regulatory process for private celebrations while ensuring public safety during the festive season.

For those planning to install idols in the cellars of residential complexes or who intend to carry idols in public processions, it is mandatory to obtain Police Clearance. This step is instituted to maintain public order and safety during the festivities.



Organizers who encounter difficulties with the intimation form and related documentation are encouraged to seek assistance directly from their local police station.

For additional clarifications or inquiries, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has made a contact number available: 8712662111. Citizens are urged to reach out for any further information regarding the guidelines to ensure a smooth and joyful celebration of the festival.

