Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat inaugurates fingerprint office in Saroornagar

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat and Addl CP Sudheer Babu inaugurating fingerprint office in Saroornagar
Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Bhagwat, along with Additional Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu inaugurated Digital Signal Processor (DSP) fingerprint office in Saroornagar on Friday

Ranga Reddy: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Bhagwat, along with Additional Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu inaugurated Digital Signal Processor (DSP) fingerprint office in Saroornagar on Friday.

On the occasion, the CP said that the fingerprint department is an important wing which helps in finding the criminals. This wing plays a crucial role in solving cases. Nandu Kumar will be the in-charge for the fingerprint department.

LB Nagar DCP San Preet Singh, DCP (crimes) Yadagiri and others participated in the programme.

