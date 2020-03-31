Rachakonda police found 145 persons for violating lockdown rules

The Rachakonda police have registered 47 violation cases and 109 e-petty cases under the Commissionerate limits. In this 156 cases, 145 persons have been found violating the regulations.

While implementing the lockdown, the police also seized 88 bikes, 10 three-wheelers, and 14 cars. The Coronavirus control room arranged at Rachakonda commissioner's office in Neredmet is working 24/7 monitoring the situation.

The Malkajgiri police registered a case of violation during lockdown under Section 188 IPC on Dachani Madhusudhan Reddy who opened his tea stall cum cigarettes sales shop located on the main road near NMDC colony in East Anandbagh.

The police also booked two groceries stores under Malkajgiri PS limits for selling Kirana items on higher prices. They arrested two shopkeepers by name Dharma Ram and Rakam Bheemudu under Section 188 of IPC and Section 7 Essential Commodities Act.