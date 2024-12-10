Rachakonda police launch drive against tinted glass on vehicles

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda traffic police on Monday launched a special drive against vehicles with tinted glasses and black films at various locations across the Rachakonda Commissionerate limits.

According to the police, with the rising of offences, including the black films and illegal use of sirens and pressure horns, to keep a check on these violations, the Rachakonda traffic police launched a special drive against tinted glasses and the use of unauthorised sirens.

RTP officials said that the special drive was conducted with special focus on tinted glasses on cars. “Traffic challans were issued to violators as per the Motor Vehicle Act. Using such tinted glasses or black films beyond permissible limits is a violation and poses security concerns,” said a traffic police officer. The police said that most of the cars plying on city roads are again seen with black tinted windows, which are prohibited in the city.

In 2012, the Supreme Court issued a complete ban on black films on glasses of all vehicles throughout the country. As per the Road Transport Authority, black films are completely prohibited, though the brand-manufactured tinted glasses with 30 per cent is permissible, and one with the tinted windows, the traffic police are imposing Rs 1,000 as a challan for the violation and peeling off the film from the glasses. Tinted glasses usually block the side and rear views, which can lead to accidents. Some car owners are also using sunshades and curtains, and some high-end cars are having the facility to draw up black screens.