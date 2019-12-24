Rachakonda police unveil new plan for safety in IT corridor

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat launched the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) on Monday.

Police Commissioner said this will be a unique initiative to promote awareness on personal safety and security.

It will reduce crime, and work towards enhancing safety and security in the Eastern Corridor and making Hyderabad a safe investment destination in the world through robust surveillance systems and patrolling and other sustainable programmes.

He further clarified that RKSC works in lines of Society for Cyberabad Security council (SCSC) aligning with its objectives to promote safety and security involving all the stake holders of the community.

SCSC is a proven public private partnership (PPP) model for last 13 years serving in the Cyberabad area. At RKSC, four forums have been formed including the Security Forum to conduct risk assessment and threat analysis functions as an agency to mitigate issues pertaining to safety and security at multi- levels.

The Women's Forum which is the proactive forum for addressing issues related to women safety and security for collectively and cohesively arriving at solutions for working women issues in IT corridor.

The Traffic Forum which is the spearhead for traffic safety and security, where anybody from the member companies can participate and contribute to it and the Cyber Security Forum which conducts awareness sessions for the staff in IT and ITES companies.