Rachakonda SHE Teams nab 76 men for harassing women

Hyderabad: Taking steps to put a break on women harassment in the city, the Rachakonda SHE Teams booked 76 men in the last four weeks for harassing women. 10 FIRs and 31 petty cases were booked, and 35 men were counselled.

Counselling sessions for the eve-teasers were also conducted at the Commissioner Camp office in L B Nagar alongside their family members by professional counsellors from Bhumika Women's Collective (NGO). Officials from the BWC also counselled children in conflict with the law and minors will be counselled by the Chief Consultant Psychologist and professional counsellors of BWC.

According to police, the sexual harassment cases include, an incident from Hayathnagar, where a male hostel warden, was held for sexually harassing minor boys at the hostel. And another incident was at a workplace in Kachiguda, a 30 year-old-woman working in a Pharma company, filed a complaint with the SHE teams and a Petty Case under section 70 (C), pertaining to indecent acts in a public place.

A total of seven SHE Teams carried out the operation in their respective areas in the past four weeks which includes Bhongir, Choutuppal, Kushaiguda, L B Nagar, Malkajgiri and Vanasthalipuram. SHE Teams could nab 124 eve teasers.

WhatsApp complaints from different areas of Rachakonda aided in their arrest while they were teasing girls at various hotspots like metro trains, junctions, bus stops, working places and colleges.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat, appreciated the work done by the Rachakonda SHE Teams and appealed all the women and girls to approach them through Rachakonda WhatsApp control number +91-9490617111 or dial 100 whenever they face harassment.