Racing bird strays, caught by villagers

Khammam: The villagers of Yerrupalemin Madhiramandal have become wary as a suspected pigeon was sighted on Thursday. They captured pigeon on their mobile phones and shared images on social media groups. It went viral soon.

A group of villagers who came across the pigeon noticed some identification on the bird. It was mentioned as 'Delta 1000 KM.' It reminded them of recent reports in Indo-Pak border areas of sighting pigeons purportedly used for spying. They somehow caught the bird and handed it over to village secretary who in turn alerted the police and passed it on.

SI Yerrupalem Suresh checked the details and made some enquiries. It was learnt that the bird came from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu state. Some organisationshold bird racing events every year. The bird could have lost its moorings and landed in the area, he felt.