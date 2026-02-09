Rah-Veer scheme to be implemented effectively across TG:Transport Dept

Hyderabad: During a road accident, every second matters, especially in the critical ‘Golden Hour,’ when timely help can save a life. To support and protect those who step forward in such moments the individuals will be identified and honoured by the State government as ‘Rah-Veers’.

With the objective of reducing fatalities caused by road accidents, the Transport Department has informed that the ‘Rah-Veer’ scheme will be implemented effectively in the State of Telangana. Under this scheme, ordinary citizens (Good Samaritans) who come forward to help road accident victims immediately and save their lives will be encouraged, recognized, and honoured.

The Transport Department stated that when a person comes forward without fear during an accident and provides help, a precious life can be saved, and such individuals will be identified and honoured by the government as ‘Rah-Veers’.

According to the Transport department, it is to encourage immediate medical assistance to road accident victims, to create an environment where citizens come forward without fear to help accident victims and to ensure legal protection to Good Samaritans. The Cash reward of Rs 25,000 to each individual who saves the life of a road accident victim and a certificate of Appreciation from the Government.

The Transport Department stated that a circular has been issued to all District Collectors to constitute District Committees, prescribe the procedure for selection, and ensure wide publicity of the scheme.

Furthermore, legal protection to good Samaritans - persons who provide assistance shall not be harassed in the name of police inquiries or court proceedings, hospitals shall ensure that medical treatment is provided without any inconvenience.

A complete legal protection shall be extended to Good Samaritans, as clearly laid down in the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the Central Government

The Transport Department appealed to the public not to remain mere spectators when road accidents occur, but to come forward fearlessly and help the victims. It emphasized that even a small act of help can save a life, and the Government will ensure full protection and honour for those who extend such assistance.