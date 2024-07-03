Rahul exposed his anti-Hindu agenda: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday called out the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for using his maiden speech in the House as a platform to propagate hate speech and advance fake news.

Reacting to the Rahul’s speech on Monday, Kishan Reddy said that in his bid to cut out a niche for himself as a ‘self-proclaimed defender’ of the Constitution, Rahul has once again revealed his anti-Hindu agenda.

Kishan Reddy said that the role of the LoP in the Lok Sabha is to hold the government of the day accountable and be the voice of the people. “This role was donned by many stalwarts in the past including former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, former Deputy Prime Minister L.K Advani and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Each of them elevated the discourse in the Lok Sabha and provided a voice to the poor, the downtrodden and the ones in need of their issues to be addressed,” he said.

“However, the entire nation has first-hand witnessed Rahul Gandhi's portrayal of the entire Hindu community as violent and hate-filled. This shows his true colours and his hatred for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed into hatred for the entire community and the nation,” he added.

The Union Minister said that this is not the first time that the Congress party and their alliance partners have insulted Hindus.

“Before 2014, when the Congress party was in government, they tried to enact a Communal Violence bill that would punish only the Hindus.

The current speech by Rahul Gandhi is a logical extension of the singling out of the Hindu Community,” he pointed out.

“Further, in his speech, the Congress MP has continued spreading fake news and lies. I would like to remind him that this is not an election campaign where fake news and edited videos can be circulated unhindered but the Lok Sabha where issues need to be raised with facts and evidence.

It would only be appropriate that Rahul Gandhi apologise to the entire Hindu community for his hate speech in the Lok Sabha,” added Kishan Reddy.