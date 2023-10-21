Rahul extends best wishes to Congress candidate Veerlapalli

Rangareddy: Congress party leader, Rahul Gandhi conveyed his unwavering support for the Congress candidate of Shadnagar, Veerlapalli Shankar. The charismatic leader expressed his confidence in the upcoming Assembly elections in Shadnagar, asserting that the Congress party’s victory is a certainty.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Armoor constituency on Friday was marked by the presence of notable party leaders, including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief, Revanth Reddy, and senior leader Dr Mallu Ravi. A significant moment during the visit was the joining of former Shadnagar MLA, Pratap Reddy, who has chosen to align himself with the Congress, strengthening their ranks.

Rahul Gandhi extended his support to Congress candidate Veerlapalli Shankar. He emphasised that the substantial support from influential leaders signals a positive trajectory for the party and urged these leaders to rally behind Veerlapalli Shankar to ensure his resounding victory in the upcoming elections.

Notable leaders who made their allegiance to the Congress party official in the presence of Rahul Gandhi included Farooqnagar ZPTC Venkatarami Reddy, Kesampet ZPTC Vishala Shravan Reddy, Kothur former ZPTC Shyamsundar Reddy, Madurapuram MPTC Bhargav Kumar Reddy, senior leader Sudarshan Goud, minority leader Jamrudh Khan, YSR Telangana Party state leader Rama Devi, Kothur youth leader Kranthi Reddy, Rangapalli Sarpanch Srinivas Yadav, Madurapuram Sarpanch Sivareddy, Lucknapuram Rajasekhar, Vemula Narva Sarpanch Mallesh, Ippalapalli MPTC Manjula Rajasekhar Reddy, and others.

Rahul Gandhi warmly welcomed these leaders into the Congress party, symbolised by the presentation of the party scarves.

Expressing his optimism, Assembly candidate Veerlapalli Shankar commended the support of TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the Congress government would rise to power in Telangana this time. Shankar also highlighted his commitment to restoring the constituency’s former glory, indicating a promising future for the Congress party.