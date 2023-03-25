Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Pongaleti slams Congress, BRS parties

Hyderabad: Former MLC & BJP National co-incharge, Tamil Nadu and BJP Telangana core committee member Dr Pongaleti Sudhakar Reddy slammed both Congress and BRS parties saying that Rahul Gandhi has continuously insulted the surname of the OBC community. Not only this, he defamed the nation on foreign soil and also defaming Parliament and the Judiciary.

Ponguleti said no politician has right to insult any community. "Insulting any surname is not freedom of speech. This behaviour of the leader shows Bharat Todo, not Bharat Jodo of the Congress. Congress is questioning the legal decision which has not been done till now by anybody," he added.

He said, a Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years' imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark with the Congress leaders rallying in his support. He condemned the Congress party for their protest against the Indian Judiciary.

'CM KCR telling lies on SDRF funds'

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), constituted under Section 48 (1) (a) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, is the primary fund available with State governments for responses to notified disasters, he said.

"The Central Government contributes 75% of SDRF", Sudhakar Reddy said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was bluffing to the Telangana citizens that he was giving the fund from the State exchequer.