Rahul Gandhi flys to Medigadda Barrage in Telangana
AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy left for Medigadda Barrage by chopper from Shamshabad Airport today morning. Rahul...
Rahul along with a few TPCC leaders will visit the barrage and see the Piers which sunk due to quality deficiency in the construction .
Rahul Gandhi already accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of misusing crores of rupees in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme.
The leaders will inspect the collapsed pillars of the Medigadda barrage. Before visiting the barrage , Rahul will reach Ambati Palli village and interact with local people.
The Congress leaders are planning to stage a dharna at Medigadda barrage. Police forces have already been at the site to avoid any untoward incidents.