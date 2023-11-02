  • Menu
Rahul Gandhi flys to Medigadda Barrage in Telangana

AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy left for Medigadda Barrage by chopper from Shamshabad Airport today morning.

Rahul along with a few TPCC leaders will visit the barrage and see the Piers which sunk due to quality deficiency in the construction .

Rahul Gandhi already accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of misusing crores of rupees in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme.

Rahul Gandhi and TPCC President Revanth Reddy left for Medigadda in a helicopter from Shamshabad Airport.

The leaders will inspect the collapsed pillars of the Medigadda barrage. Before visiting the barrage , Rahul will reach Ambati Palli village and interact with local people.

The Congress leaders are planning to stage a dharna at Medigadda barrage. Police forces have already been at the site to avoid any untoward incidents.

