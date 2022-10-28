Rahul Gandhi meets JPNCE NCC students

Mahabubnagar: Rahul Gandhi meets the Engineering and NCC students at JPNCE college in Dharmapur village of Mahabubnagar district on Friday and took representations from them.

After completing 23.3 km walkathon on the third day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra he reached JPNCE college for the night halt. Earlier Rahul. Gandhi was welcomed by JPNCE chairman S Ravi Kumar and the Engineering students performed Batukamma Dance and the NCC students gave a saluting welcome to the Gandhi Scion.

Soon after this Mr Gandhi paid rich floral tributes to the Statue of Jai Pal Reddy former Union Minister and senior Congress leader at the JPNCE premises.

Later Mr Gandhi interacted with the students and congradulated them for their excellent performance and thanked for their grand welcome. Later the NCC students from the College gave a representation to the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by two Parliamentarians from Odissa and Bihar and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy was also along with Mr Gandhi at JPNCE college.