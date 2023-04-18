Rahul Gandhi seeks action plan to beat BRS

Hyderabad: AICC leader Rahul Gandhi held a brief meeting with leaders of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday. Rahul had a brief stopover before proceeding for Karnataka.

During this meeting, Rahul is said to have asked the TPCC to submit an action plan on the steps it had so far taken to turn the anti-incumbency factor in favour of the party.

He told them that it was necessary to ensure that the anti-government votes do not go to BJP. He also inquired about the MIM and its impact on the electoral politics in Telangana.



Another important direction given by Rahul Gandhi was to make it clear to the people of Telangana that Congress would not have any understanding directly or indirectly with the BRS. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and others were present at the meeting.