Rahul Gandhi to visit city for OBC Congress meet

Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Hyderabad during the third week of January to address the proposed OBC Congress National Advisory Council meeting. This high-profile visit underscores the party’s focus on backward class representation and national strategy.

Simultaneously, senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has been invited to attend an OBC National Advisory Council meeting in New Delhi on 27 December. This session will take place immediately following the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled for the same day.

The agenda for the December meeting includes designing a comprehensive training programme for the OBC Congress and finalising the specific agenda for the upcoming national advisory council gathering in Hyderabad. The discussions are expected to shape the party's outreach and organisational framework for the OBC community across the country.