Rahul to kickstart 3-day bus yatra from Oct 18

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be leading the 3-day bus yatra from October 18, as part of the Assembly election campaign in parts of northern Telangana. The yatra beginning from Mulugu will reach Nizamabad on October 20, via Bellampally, Ramagundam, Karimnagar and Armoor.

According to sources, this yatra with the primary focus on increasing the party’s prospects in northern Telangana, will also witness the participation of Priyanka Gandhi along with her brother.

During the first day, the leaders will take out padayatra in Bhupalpally and will be meeting Singareni employees in Ramagundam, and concluding a public meeting in Peddapalli. The next day the party is likely to announce its manifesto in Karimnagar. On the last day, October 20 Rahul Gandhi will be meeting beedi workers in Bodhan and farmers of sugarcane and turmeric in Armoor. Later in the evening, the 3-day yatra will conclude with a padayatra and a street corner meeting in Nizamabad.