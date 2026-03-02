Rahul to wrap up TG, AP DCC presidents’ training camp

Hyderabad: Leaderof the Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana on Monday to attend the closing ceremony of the 10-day AICC-organised Sanghatan srijan abhiyan DCC presidents training camp for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Vikarabad.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad at 9.20 am and proceed to Vikarabad by helicopter. He is scheduled to stay at the Haritha Resort from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm before leaving for New Delhi at 5:00 pm. He is also expected to attend a PAC (political affairs committee) meeting chaired by AICC in charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan.

The visit is considered politically significant as the discussions are likely to focus on strengthening party, recent political developments, and the selection of party candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to guide DCC presidents on organisational strategies and future programmes, reportedly through a detailed presentation. Sources indicate that he may take a decision on candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from Telangana, considering factors such as social representation, loyalty, and contributions to the party.

Ahead of his visit, a Telangana Congress Coordination Committee meeting was held on Sunday. The meeting was attended by TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Seethakka. Leaders reportedly deliberated on social equations, representation of various communities and the claims of aspirants for Rajya Sabha nominations. Another key aspect of the visit is Rahul Gandhi’s likely interaction with former Maoist leaders who, upon surrender, recently returned to mainstream of life, during which he may discuss grassroots issues and field-level conditions. Heavy security arrangements have been made around the Haritha Resort in Vikarabad in view of his visit. Party leaders are preparing to accord him a grand welcome. Congress leaders believe the visit will boost morale among the party cadre and bring clarity on the much-awaited Rajya Sabha nominations.