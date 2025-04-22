Rahul urges Telangana CM to enact Rohith Vemula Act

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to implement the Rohith Vemula Act in Telangana. The proposed legislation, named after the late Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, aims to prevent caste-based discrimination in educational institutions.

The letter (dated April 17) addressed to Revanth Reddy was shared on the social media platform X by AICC’s official account @INCIndia. "The murder of bright young people like Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki is simply not acceptable.

It is time to put a firm end to this. I urge the Telangana government to enact the Rohith Vemula Act so that no child of India has to face what Dr BR Ambedkar, Rohith Vemula and millions of others have had to endure," he urged the CM in the letter.

Apart from Telangana, Rahul Gandhi has earlier written to the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh recommending the implementation of the Rohith Vemula Act. While referring to the experience of Ambedkar as ‘untouchable’, Rahul Gandhi stated that what he faced was shameful and should not be endured by any child in India. “It is a shame that even today, millions of students from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities have to face such brutal discrimination in our educational system,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) taking credit for the development reminded how the Association has brought to the attention of Rahul Gandhi and highlighted the seriousness of the issues of caste discrimination and violations of reservation policies, during their meeting with Congress leader in Parliament.

During the meeting with AIOBCSA leaders Rahul Gandhi stated, “Until every student receives dignity, safety, and equal opportunities without any form of discrimination, our education system cannot be considered just and fair for all. After writing to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, I have also written to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, urging them to implement the Rohith Vemula Act.” The Congress Party is fully committed to ensuring equal access to education for every child and to eradicating caste-based discrimination from India, he said.

“We sincerely thank Rahul Gandhi on behalf of AIOBCSA for his proactive response and support on this crucial issue,” said G Kiran Kumar, Association’s national president.