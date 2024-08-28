Rahul's communal, divisive agenda touches heights of political decadence: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Dr K Laxman lashed out at the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's divisive and communal politics that touched the heights of political decadence.

Addressing BJP's Central District meeting of the party membership enrollment drive on Tuesday, he said the Gandhi family's scion stooped so low by counting how many BCs participated in the Miss Universe competitions.

Rahul Gandhi is shedding crocodile tears for BCs demanding caste census. But, the real agenda is conspiring with his divisive agenda to divide society in the name of caste, religion, region, and language and to provoke BCs, he said.

Dr Laxman said the credit for providing reservations for SC, ST and BCs in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) abrogating Article 370 of the constitution goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He questioned why the Congress had failed to do the same in the last 70 years and charged that the Congress forging ties with the National Conference party in J&K encouraged the separatist agenda.

The BJP MP said that Rahul Gandi blames the Centre for the absence of BCs at the level of Principal Secretary and Joint Secretary cadre officials in the government and parliament. "BCs might have been promoted to those cadres had the Congress appointed IAS officers by properly implementing reservations during its tenure. Why the Congress has let down the BCs," he asked.

He said that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi could not relish a BC from the humble background of becoming the Prime Minister for the third time.

Congress MP is stooping so low by criticising the clothes and food preferences of the Prime Minister. Dr Laxman said Rahul Gandhi's conduct reflects “as if the country is his private property and only the Nehru family alone should rule it.”

Dr Laxman said that Modi's statesmanship made the world look at India. However, some international institutions are conspiring to weaken Modi and the country.

“The Congress party was defeated three consecutive times under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in the general elections. It's a strange spectacle in democracy that the Congress is celebrating its 100-seat victory. The National Conference party promised in its election manifesto to restore Article 370 if it comes to power in J&K, which promotes separatism in J&K. However, the Congress party has allied with that party and the people of the country should note how low Congress can go for votes and power,” he said.

He asked the OBC Morcha leadership to launch a movement against Rahul Gandhi's Congress party for cheating BCs in Telangana. The Centre under PM Modi took bold decisions for the welfare of the BC students and provided research in the central educational institutions and jobs.

Congress has a history of ignoring BCs by blocking BC reservations and relegating them to second-class citizens in the country, from Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi opposing Kaka Kalelkar Committee recommendations to provide education to economically backward classes.

The treatment of BCs by the Congress-led State government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is sad. The CM and Congress promised in its Kamareddy declaration to provide 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections but nothing has been done so far. Congress should shun its crony politics to deceive BCs. "Everyone knows that it was the Congress party that blocked the bill to give legitimacy to BCs in Parliament. However, the Narendra Modi government has made 27 BCs as ministers in the central government and providing 27 per cent NEET PG reservation for BC candidates in admissions in government medical colleges,” he added.

Dr Laxman said that OBC Morcha is the backbone of the BJP and played a major role in the party's victory in the recent assembly and parliament elections. He asked as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party membership registration programme, the office bearers should visit ten mandals in each district for ten days in Telangana state and participate in the programme.