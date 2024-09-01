Railway track washes away at Intakanne of Mahbubabad amid rains, trains halted

The ongoing heavy rains in Telangana have led to significant disruptions, including the breaking of a dam in Ayodhya village, prompting emergency responses across the region. The floodwaters have overwhelmed streams and bends, resulting in the suspension of train services along the Vijayawada-Kajipet route.

The railway track between Intikanne and Kesamudram has been severely damaged, with gravel washed away from both the upper and lower rail lines. Heavy floodwater is now flowing across the railway tracks in the suburb of Mahabubabad, forcing authorities to stop multiple trains for safety reasons.

As a result, the Machilipatnam and Simhapuri Express trains have been halted at Mahabubabad railway station. Additionally, the Mahabubnagar-Visakha Express faced a significant delay of four hours after being stopped at Pandullapally due to flooding conditions at Thallapusalapalli.

Railway officials are currently assessing the situation and are working to restore services as quickly and safely as possible. Passengers are advised to check for updates and travel advisories before heading to the station. The situation continues to develop as heavy rains are expected to persist in the coming days.