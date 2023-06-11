Rainfall and thunderstorms likely in Telangana during the next two days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a weather forecast indicating the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the state over the next two days.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds ranging from 30 to 40 km per hour are expected. According to the Meteorological Center, scattered showers accompanied by squalls are likely in several districts, including Adilabad, Kumrambhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam, starting from Sunday and lasting until Monday morning.

Furthermore, the forecast mentions the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in other parts of the state. The Meteorological Center has issued a warning about potential hailstorms in districts such as Adilabad, Kumrambhim, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam. From Monday to Tuesday morning, rainfall is expected in Adilabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanmakonda districts.

The districts of Adilabad, Kumrambhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam are particularly prone to hailstorms. Additionally, the southwest monsoon is currently active and extending its reach to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, while also advancing towards Telangana from the west.