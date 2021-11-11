Rains likely to lash Hyderabad for next 2 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in Hyderabad for the next two days. The IMD attributed the reason to the low pressure area in the west-central Bay of Bengal that was spread 130 km from Chennai, had intensified into an air bubble and was expected to move towards the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the adjoining southern Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, most parts of Hyderabad were likely to receive 2.5 mm to 15.6 mm rainfall on Friday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad for the next three days will hover between 30 and 32 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature could be around 18 degree Celsius.

Incidentally, another low pressure area is expected to form over the southern Andaman Islands around November 13. Accordingly, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for districts including Rangareddy, Medak, Yadadri Bhongir, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy for the next few days.