Rains recede; floodwaters still a concern

Warangal: Barring a few spells of intermittent rain, it was a sort of relief for the denizens in Warangal city on Friday. Although rains started to recede, several tanks the erstwhile Warangal are on the verge of breaching bunds with overflowing waters.



Flooded by copious inflows, the bund of Kakatiya-era Ramappa lake is in danger of breaching. The lake is full to brim with its water level reaching 42 feet. According to locals, the 12th century lake had never received such a huge inflow in the last five decades.

Mulugu District Collector Krishna Aditya has said that measures are being taken to increase the mattadi (sluice valve). A 20-member NDRF team has been kept on standby in case of an emergency, he added. Meanwhile, the administration has made arrangements to shift Adivasis living in low-lying villages - Singarkuntapally, Papaiahpally, Kondapur, Chelpur, Narsapur, Palsabpally, Gopagonipally and Incherla etc as these habitations are in danger of facing floods if there was any breach to Ramappa lake.

The overflowing waters already engulfed the National Highway-163 near Jangalapally village for the last two days.

Elsewhere in Warangal Rural district, a bridge on the NH-563 near Wardhannapet was washed away in the floodwaters of Konareddy tank that developed a breach on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel fished out the body of Allam Shivaji. However, the NDRF is yet to find his brother Yuvraj. Mulugu Assistant Superintendent of Police Potharaju Sai Chaitanya said that NDRF personnel along with local 20 swimmers are still searching Yuvraj. The police and the NDRF came to the rescue of two pregnant women - Santhoshini and Rama - of Venkatapur mandal. The duo was shifted from NH-163 near Jangalapally where floodwaters were overflowing to Mulugu Government Hospital. Elsewhere in Valmidi village in Jangaon district, the police rescued Gangaderi Anjaiah who went for fishing in floodwaters.