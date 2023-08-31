Rains to return Telugu states in September 1st week

Amaravati: Even in the rainy season, the humidity is too much to handle. The late monsoons did not have as much impact as expected. In view of the weather conditions, the rains did not fall much. Although it is raining in the north-eastern states, it is still sunny in both the Telugu states.

However, this situation is going to change in a few days, according to the experts of the Meteorological Department. The IMD predicts that the rains will start again in the first week of September.

Monsoons are weak. Dry winds are blowing from north-west direction. Due to this, dry weather will continue throughout South India. Hot weather is also seen in the rainy season. In addition to this, the trough also covers the northern side of the Bay of Bengal. Even if it comes slowly towards the south, the chances of rains will be less, say experts of the Meteorological Department.

Temperatures are recorded in many places in the morning. It is said that the hot weather will continue in the day and cool down in the evening. With the convective activity, the weather will cool down and there will be light to moderate rains at one or two places.

Even though the monsoon started late, it did not rain as much as expected. Rains in June and July are not as expected. In June, it was raining. In July, it seemed to be a bit less. Although the rains in Telangana seem to be a bit of a problem, the lack of rains will continue in AP. In the first part of August, the sun beat down.

After that, the weather cooled down a bit, but it didn't rain. August recorded average mean rainfall. It was sunny again. But the meteorological department says that the reason for these conditions in the Telugu states is that the monsoon trough is moving towards the northern states.

It is expected that break monsoon may also have caused the rainy conditions in the meantime. Experts say that the El Nino effect has also had a severe impact on the monsoons this time.

But even though the conditions will be different till the end of August, the weather department is predicting that the conditions will be normal again in the first week of September. It is said that the Monsoon Drona in the North side is moving towards the South side.

Heavy rain forecast for Orissa, Chhattisgarh with Monsoon trough, it is said that moderate to moderate rains are possible in AP, Telangana as well. Sunanda, Director of Visakha Cyclone Warning Center, says that even if it is sunny in the morning, the weather will suddenly change in the evening and there will be thunder and lightning showers.

The monsoon trough extends northwards in the Bay of Bengal. If the monsoons become more active with this, there is also a chance of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. If there is no low pressure, the weather department is predicting that there is a definite chance of rains in this season due to thunderstorm activity. So... In the first week of September, along with cold weather, rains are likely to greet both the Telugu states.